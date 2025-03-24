The Switchbacks earn a draw against Sacramento Republic in Saturday's game

COLORADO SPRINGS — After traveling westward to play at Heart Health Park on Saturday night, the Switchbacks earned a draw against the Sacramento Republic FC.
The game ended 2-2.
Out of the three games the Switchbacks have played so far this season, this is the second draw, the first being the season opener against El Paso Locomotive earlier this month.
WATCH: Switchbacks FC kick off their season with a match against El Paso Locomotive FC
On Saturday, Sacramento had control over the first half, leading their team 1-0, but the Switchbacks were determined.
At the beginning of the second half, Switchbacks maintained heavy pressure against Sacramento, completing 165 accurate passes.
But it wasn't enough. In the 74th minute, Sacramento player #11, Russell Cicerone, scored his team's second point, giving the California team a two-point lead.
After two separate fouls from Sacramento, Switchbacks player #77, Justin Dhillon, was able to score both goals, solidifying the game as a draw.
The Switchbacks will be playing a home game at Weidner Field on Saturday, March 29 against New Mexico United. The game starts at 3:00 p.m.
___
New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening
New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening.
_____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.