The Switchbacks earn a draw against Sacramento Republic in Saturday's game

COLORADO SPRINGS — After traveling westward to play at Heart Health Park on Saturday night, the Switchbacks earned a draw against the Sacramento Republic FC.

The game ended 2-2.

Out of the three games the Switchbacks have played so far this season, this is the second draw, the first being the season opener against El Paso Locomotive earlier this month.

On Saturday, Sacramento had control over the first half, leading their team 1-0, but the Switchbacks were determined.

At the beginning of the second half, Switchbacks maintained heavy pressure against Sacramento, completing 165 accurate passes.

But it wasn't enough. In the 74th minute, Sacramento player #11, Russell Cicerone, scored his team's second point, giving the California team a two-point lead.

After two separate fouls from Sacramento, Switchbacks player #77, Justin Dhillon, was able to score both goals, solidifying the game as a draw.

The Switchbacks will be playing a home game at Weidner Field on Saturday, March 29 against New Mexico United. The game starts at 3:00 p.m.

