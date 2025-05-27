Switchbacks' win streak cut short as they fall to Orange County FC on Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After a win against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds last Saturday, the Switchbacks were on the road to California, trying to keep the momentum strong for their game against Orange County FC.

The Switchbacks lost, 3-1.

Orange County scored the only goal of the first half, leaving both teams eager to secure the win.

In the 61st minute, Orange County's Cameron Dunbar scored his team's second goal, giving them a two goal lead.

With the game on the line, Switchbacks midfielder Yosuke Hanya passed the ball to Anthony Fontana, who scored the team's first and only goal of the night in the 66th minute.

The energy was short-lived as Fontana earned a red card, leaving the Switchbacks down a player.

When Orange County scored their third goal, the Switchbacks just didn't have enough time to even the score.

The Switchbacks will face El Paso Locomotive next week for the third time this season. The teams will be going head-to-head in a round of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Kickoff for the game on Saturday, May 31 will be at 7:00 p.m.

