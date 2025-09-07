Switchbacks win rematch against Monterey Bay at Weidner Field on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are proving a point as they continue to step up their game on the way to this year's playoffs.

Saturday's rematch against Monterey Bay showed Switchbacks fans that the team means business as the season heats up.

Monterey Bay scored first in the 40th minute, but Switchbacks were quick to take back the game in the second half.

Defender Tyler Clegg made a breakthrough moment for the team when he found an open shot in the 56th minute.

In the 63rd minute, forward Kyle Vassell scored his first goal with the team, securing the team's win against Monterey, 2-1.

Saturday, the Switchbacks are heading out to face the Tampa Bay Rowdies in Florida. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.

As of Sunday, the Rowdies sit in 11th place in the USL Eastern Conference.

