Switchbacks win against San Antonio for the first time since 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Switchbacks did not disappoint in their fourth and last game of their home game streak.

Saturday, the team went up against San Antonio, who's currently sitting fourth in the USL Western Conference.

The stakes were high as Switchbacks began the night with a goal from Juan Tejada in the 15th minute.

As San Antonio's goalkeeper dove to the left, Tejada was able to send the ball straight into the right side of the net.

Switchbacks kept the pressure on San Antonio for the rest of the night.

The Switchbacks say that the 1-0 win against San Antonio officially breaks the curse, as the last time they won against the Texas team was in March 2019.

They played 14 games against San Antonio without a win, and the Switchbacks now sit seventh in the Western Conference.

On Saturday, the Switchbacks will be heading to South Carolina to play against Charleston Battery.

Charleston currently sits second in the USL Eastern Conference. This will be this season's first matchup between the two teams.

Kickoff for the game is at 5:30 p.m.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

