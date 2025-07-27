Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Switchbacks take on Texoma FC at Weidner Field for the Jägermeister Cup

It's Christmas in July! The Switchbacks brought Texoma FC home to Weidner Field to battle for the Jägermeister Cup.
Switchbacks win against Texoma FC for back-to-back wins for the first time this season
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Saturday night's Switchbacks game was the final match in the group stage of the Jägermeister Cup, and the Switchbacks definitely made it count.

The Switchbacks started strong when Juan Tejada scored the team's first goal in the 39th minute, after rebounding off a shot made by Jonas Fjeldberg.

Neither team scored for the remainder of the first half.

Moving into the second half of the game, Switchbacks' Quenzi Huerman scored in the 51st minute, and Tyler Clegg scored in the 79th minute.

In the 93rd minute, Huerman scored the team's last goal of the game, not giving Texoma any space to score.

The Switchbacks dominated the game, winning against Texoma 4-0.

On Friday, the Switchbacks are bringing in Lexington SC for "Next Generation Night."

Kickoff for the game is at 7:00 p.m.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

____

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

1. CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER 2. KOA SANTOS || DEFENDER 3. AKEEM WARD || DEFENDER 5. MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER 6. MATT REAL || DEFENDER 7. JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD 9. LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD 10. ZACH ZANDI || MIDFIELDER 11. QUENZI HUERMAN || FORWARD 13. STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER 14. DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER 18. AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER 20. YOSUKE HANYA || MIDFIELDER 21. ANTHONY FONTANA || MIDFIELDER 22. MARCO MICALLETO || MIDFIELDER 23. GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER 24. ABRAHAM ROMERO || GOALKEEPER 27. JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD 33. ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER 77. JUSTIN DHILLON || FORWARD