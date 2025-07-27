Switchbacks take on Texoma FC at Weidner Field for the Jägermeister Cup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Saturday night's Switchbacks game was the final match in the group stage of the Jägermeister Cup, and the Switchbacks definitely made it count.

The Switchbacks started strong when Juan Tejada scored the team's first goal in the 39th minute, after rebounding off a shot made by Jonas Fjeldberg.

Neither team scored for the remainder of the first half.

Moving into the second half of the game, Switchbacks' Quenzi Huerman scored in the 51st minute, and Tyler Clegg scored in the 79th minute.

In the 93rd minute, Huerman scored the team's last goal of the game, not giving Texoma any space to score.

The Switchbacks dominated the game, winning against Texoma 4-0.

On Friday, the Switchbacks are bringing in Lexington SC for "Next Generation Night."

Kickoff for the game is at 7:00 p.m.

