Switchbacks take a loss against Phoenix Rising while on the road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Last week, the Switchbacks broke a four-game win streak after falling to Orange County SC.

This weekend, Switchbacks were in Arizona taking on Phoenix Rising for the second time this season, and couldn't bring back the momentum.

Phoenix scored the first goal of the game in the 6th minute, and then scored again in the 11th.

Just a few minutes later, Switchbacks' Juan Tejada made a quick pass to Zach Zandi, who was able to send the ball into the net, scoring the Switchbacks' only goal of the game.

Phoenix scored their third goal in the 26th minute and their final goal in the 78th.

Switchbacks lost 4-1.

On Saturday, August 30, the Switchbacks will be at Weidner Field hosting FC Tulsa for the first time this season.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

