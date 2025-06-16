Watch Now
Switchbacks secure win against Oakland Roots SC at the first home game in weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Back home for the first time in three weeks, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks fought hard in a match against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday.

Securing the win, the Switchbacks didn't disappoint fans in the stands who were glad to see the team back at Weidner Field.

Saturday's win marked the team's third win at Weidner Field and their fifth overall win of the season.

In the first half, the Switchbacks had a free kick, and Marco Micaletto sent it right into the net, giving them the 1-0 lead.

With some notable saves from the Switchbacks and a strong defense, Oakland couldn't find the back of the net and the game ended 1-0.

Next week, the Switchbacks are heading south to play against Lexington SC at the Lexington Sporting Club Stadium in Kentucky.

Kickoff for the game on June 20 will be at 5 p.m. KOAA will not be streaming Saturday's game.

