Switchbacks secure third win in a row against Lexington SC on Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Switchbacks have been bringing the heat these past few weeks, securing three wins in a row!

On Friday, the team welcomed Lexington SC to Weidner Field.

Just 30 minutes into the game, Switchbacks' Quenzi Huerman scored the first goal of the game, followed by another by Matt Mahoney just ten minutes later.

Lexington's Alfredo Midence made a goal in the 77th minute, putting the team back on the board.

But just a few minutes later, Mahoney received a free kick opportunity, sending the ball right into the bottom left of the net.

Switchbacks won the game 3-1.

On Saturday, the Switchbacks are traveling to California to play against Oakland Roots SC for the second time this season.

Kickoff for the game is at 8:00 p.m.

