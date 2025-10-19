Switchbacks secure much-needed win against Las Vegas Lights on Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After a major loss against Charleston last week, the Switchbacks needed a win to put them back in the running for the season playoffs.

While the first half was scoreless, Switchbacks came in hot in the second half, scoring the first and only point of the game.

In the 54th minute, Switchbacks' Duke Lacroix passed the ball to Jonas Fjeldberg, who tapped it into the net.

The game finished 1-0, and the Switchbacks earned three points in the conference.

For the final game of the regular season, the Switchbacks will be traveling to Oklahoma to play against FC Tulsa.

At the time of publishing, FC Tulsa is 1st in the USL Western Conference, while Switchbacks sit 7th.

If they win, the Switchbacks will have secured three points, helping their case to make the playoffs.

Kickoff for that game is at 6:00 p.m.

