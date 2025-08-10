Switchbacks secure another win while away; currently sitting 8th in USL Western Conference

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Continuing the Switchbacks' win streak, the team secured another road victory against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night.

As of Sunday, the Switchbacks are sitting 8th in the USL Western Conference standings, trying to secure their spot in the playoffs.

The Switchbacks came to win on Saturday, with Jonas Fjeldberg scoring the first goal of the game in the 43rd minute.

Just a few minutes into the second half, Quenzi Huerman scored the team's second goal, leaving Oakland's goalkeeper on his toes.

Oakland's Peter Wilson responded by scoring the team's only goal of the night.

The Switchbacks made sure that Oakland didn't score another goal for the remainder of the game.

Switchbacks won 1-2, securing their fourth win in a row.

On Saturday, August 16, the Switchbacks are back home for 'Witches and Wiards Night' at Weidner Field. They'll be playing against Orange County SC.

Kickoff for the game is at 7:00 p.m.

