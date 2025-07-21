Switchbacks secure a win against Birmingham Legion on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are returning home after securing a win against Birmingham Legion over the weekend.

Both teams were neck and neck leading up to the Switchbacks scoring the only goal of the game.

In the 83rd minute, Quenzi Huerman passed the ball to Marco Micaletto, who calmly made a shot between two Birmingham Legion defenders. It made it into the bottom left corner of the net, giving the Switchbacks the lead.

Next week, the Switchbacks are welcoming Texoma FC to Weidner Field. Kickoff for the game on Saturday, July 26, will be at 7 p.m.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

