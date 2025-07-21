Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsSwitchbacks

Switchbacks secure a win against Birmingham Legion on Saturday

New Switchbacks Logo
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
New Switchbacks Logo
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are returning home after securing a win against Birmingham Legion over the weekend.

Both teams were neck and neck leading up to the Switchbacks scoring the only goal of the game.

In the 83rd minute, Quenzi Huerman passed the ball to Marco Micaletto, who calmly made a shot between two Birmingham Legion defenders. It made it into the bottom left corner of the net, giving the Switchbacks the lead.

Next week, the Switchbacks are welcoming Texoma FC to Weidner Field. Kickoff for the game on Saturday, July 26, will be at 7 p.m.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

___

_____

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

1. CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER 2. KOA SANTOS || DEFENDER 3. AKEEM WARD || DEFENDER 5. MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER 6. MATT REAL || DEFENDER 7. JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD 9. LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD 10. ZACH ZANDI || MIDFIELDER 11. QUENZI HUERMAN || FORWARD 13. STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER 14. DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER 18. AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER 20. YOSUKE HANYA || MIDFIELDER 21. ANTHONY FONTANA || MIDFIELDER 22. MARCO MICALLETO || MIDFIELDER 23. GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER 24. ABRAHAM ROMERO || GOALKEEPER 27. JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD 33. ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER 77. JUSTIN DHILLON || FORWARD