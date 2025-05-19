Watch Now
Switchbacks pull through against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Saturday night

May 17, 2025; Colorado Springs, CO, USA; Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC midfielder Aidan Rocha (18) and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defender Perrin Barnes (3) battle for the ball as forward Bertin Jacquesson (10) and midfielder Robbie Mertz (14) defend in the second half at Weidner Field.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Energy filled the stands at Weidner Field on Saturday for Armed Forces Night and KOAA Night wrapped into one!

The Switchbacks didn't disappoint in their matchup against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, winning the match 1-0.

The only goal of the game came quickly for the Switchbacks, with Matt Mahoney scoring in the 12 minute.

Going into the second half, the Switchbacks kept control and didn't let the Riverhounds get a goal in.

The Switchbacks won't be back home for a while, traveling for the next three weeks to hopefully keep up the momentum from Saturday's game.

On Saturday, May 24, the Switchbacks will head to California to play against Orange County SC. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

