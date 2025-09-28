Switchbacks play their third home game in a week against Hartford Athletic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Switchbacks were home on Saturday to play against Hartford Athletic for the first time this season.

Hartford, which currently sits in fourth in the USL Eastern Conference, proved to be a tough matchup for the Switchbacks, winning the game 2-0.

In the first half, Hartford scored the first goal of the game when one of their players sent the ball straight into the right side of the net.

Hartford scored the second and final goal of the game after sending it into the top right of the net later on.

While the Switchbacks didn't score, the team attempted 24 shots during this game, marking the highest total in a single match this season.

On Saturday, October 4, the Switchbacks will be playing one more home game against San Antonio.

It's Halloween Night at Weidner, and kickoff for the game is at 6:00 p.m.

