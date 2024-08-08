Switchbacks FC acquire new player via transfer

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC has announced the acquisition of a new player from USL Championship club El Paso Locomotive.

The newest member of the Switchbacks FC cast is forward Justin Dhillon.

While a new face is coming in, a familiar one is heading out as defender Wahab Ackwei will be heading the other way to El Paso.

Isaiah J. Downing/Isaiah J. Downing Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Oakland Roots SC, Switchbacks FC, USL, football, soccer Jun 1, 2024; Colorado Springs, CO, USA; Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC defender Wahab Ackwei (3) in the second half against Oakland Roots SC at Weidner Field. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing/Switchbacks FC

“First of all, I want to say thank you, Wahab. What an amazing man with an amazing family, and secondly, what a top professional," said Sporting Director Stephen Hogan. "We try to bring positive, energetic, and real want-to-win personalities, and Wahab is a prime example of all three. I wish you all the best and good luck to you and that beautiful family.”

Although his time with the Switchbacks was brief, Ackwei made a lasting impact playing in five games, one of which he scored in.

"I really enjoyed my time here with the Switchbacks, even though it was really short! Thanks to all the staff members, and coaches that made me feel at home! Wishing the team nothing but the best of luck," said Ackwei.

The new kid on the block, Dhillon is a 6'4" forward with an eye for goal and success riddling his record.

He played a total of 1,328 minutes this season scoring three times, assisting twice, and creating 23 big chances.

"We are very excited to have Justin join our organization. He brings an entirely different profile to our attacking core," said Hogan. "He has already won the championship, and we believe we are adding a competitive winner that can add another threat to any team we play."

With plenty of USL experience, Dhillon earned the USL Championship Trophy and Player's Shield in 2022 with San Antonio FC.

He also brings plenty of other professional experience after starting his career with LA Galaxy II where he played in 39 matches contributing nine goals and two assists. From there he moved to play with his previous USL team Tacoma Defiance. That stint was not too long as he was recruited to the MLS to play for the Seattle Sounders where he won the MLS Cup in 2019. He was loaned back to Tacoma where he made 26 appearances and had 15 goal contributions.

"I’m so excited to be joining Colorado Springs. I have a long history of playing against this club and I have always felt the Switchbacks are a very difficult opponent to play against, " said Dhillon. "It will feel amazing to be on the same side as this competitive team as we try to cement our spot in the playoffs. Colorado is a well-coached team with a lot of talented players who also work very hard. I think this is a club that I will fit into well."

