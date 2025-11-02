Switchbacks fall to FC Tulsa for second week in a row, ending their season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Switchbacks were back in Oklahoma on Saturday, taking on FC Tulsa for the second week in a row, hoping to make their way through to the second round of the USL Championship Playoffs.

However, the team's season came to an end this weekend, falling to Tulsa 1-0.

It was a tense game with neither team scoring for the first 90 minutes, resulting in the game going into extra time.

In the 92nd minute, Tulsa was able to break through after being awarded a free kick, scoring the only point of the game.

While the Switchbacks' season has ended, the team will be back next year to try their luck for a second USL Championship Title.

