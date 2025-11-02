Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsSwitchbacks

Actions

Switchbacks fall to FC Tulsa for second week in a row, ending their season

New Switchbacks Logo
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
New Switchbacks Logo
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Switchbacks were back in Oklahoma on Saturday, taking on FC Tulsa for the second week in a row, hoping to make their way through to the second round of the USL Championship Playoffs.

However, the team's season came to an end this weekend, falling to Tulsa 1-0.

It was a tense game with neither team scoring for the first 90 minutes, resulting in the game going into extra time.

In the 92nd minute, Tulsa was able to break through after being awarded a free kick, scoring the only point of the game.

While the Switchbacks' season has ended, the team will be back next year to try their luck for a second USL Championship Title.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

1. CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER 2. KOA SANTOS || DEFENDER 3. AKEEM WARD || DEFENDER 5. MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER 6. MATT REAL || DEFENDER 7. JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD 9. LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD 10. ZACH ZANDI || MIDFIELDER 11. QUENZI HUERMAN || FORWARD 13. STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER 14. DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER 18. AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER 20. YOSUKE HANYA || MIDFIELDER 21. ANTHONY FONTANA || MIDFIELDER 22. MARCO MICALLETO || MIDFIELDER 23. GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER 24. ABRAHAM ROMERO || GOALKEEPER 27. JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD 33. ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER 77. JUSTIN DHILLON || FORWARD