Switchbacks fall to FC Tulsa for final game of the regular season, secure playoff spot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Switchbacks were in Oklahoma on Saturday night, battling FC Tulsa for the final game of the regular season.

While the Switchbacks fell to Tulsa, 3-0, the team will still be making its presence known in this season's playoffs.

The Switchbacks went into Saturday's match in 6th place and dropped to 8th with the loss. But that's all they need to make it into the field of 8.

They finish the regular season with 10 wins, 13 losses, and 7 draws.

This is their fifth consecutive year in the playoffs, following last year's USL Championship win.

For the first playoff round, Switchbacks will play FC Tulsa again.

_____

