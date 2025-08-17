Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Switchbacks end four-game win streak after defeat against Orange County SC

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Orange County SC were neck-and-neck during Saturday's game, but the California team ended up on top, finishing the game 0-1.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Switchbacks ended a four-game win streak Saturday night, after a tough battle against Orange County SC.

Neither team scored in the first half of the game.

In the second half, Orange County's Nico Benalcazar scored the only goal of the game in the 62nd minute.

Switchbacks couldn't score their own goal, but they held a strong defense and didn't allow Orange County to score again.

The game ended 0-1.

On Saturday, the Switchbacks are going to Arizona to play against Phoenix Rising. Kickoff for the game is at 8:30 p.m.

