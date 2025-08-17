Switchbacks end four-game win streak after defeat against Orange County SC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Switchbacks ended a four-game win streak Saturday night, after a tough battle against Orange County SC.

Neither team scored in the first half of the game.

In the second half, Orange County's Nico Benalcazar scored the only goal of the game in the 62nd minute.

Switchbacks couldn't score their own goal, but they held a strong defense and didn't allow Orange County to score again.

The game ended 0-1.

On Saturday, the Switchbacks are going to Arizona to play against Phoenix Rising. Kickoff for the game is at 8:30 p.m.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.