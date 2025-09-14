Switchbacks draw against Tampa Bay Rowdies while in Florida

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It was a busy game on Saturday as the Switchbacks visited Florida to play against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Just a few minutes into the game, the Rowdies scored the first goal.

But the Switchbacks didn't waste any time, and less than ten minutes later, Matt Mahoney sent the ball straight to Juan Tejada, who landed it perfectly on the left side of the net. This tied the game 1-1.

Only five minutes later, Tampa scored another goal, followed by a free kick, putting them up 3-1.

Before heading into halftime, Tejada was able to score another goal, getting the Switchbacks closer to catching up.

The Switchbacks couldn't afford to lose this one, so they were determined to score one more goal before the game was over.

Switchbacks' Isaiah Foster sent the ball into the box, finished by Marco Micaletto, who sent it past the goal line.

The game ended in a draw, 3-3.

The Switchbacks are sitting eighth in the USL Western Conference, meaning if they continue at this rate, they'll be in the playoffs in no time.

On Saturday, the Switchbacks are back home at Weidner Field to take on Sacramento Republic FC, kicking off four home games in a row for the team.

Kickoff for the game is at 6:00 p.m.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

