Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsSwitchbacks

Actions

Switchbacks dominate Monterey Bay FC on Saturday; secure three points

New Switchbacks Logo
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
New Switchbacks Logo
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks dominated Monterey Bay FC, securing the win, 4-1.

The team registered 18 shots total, with nine on target, compared to Monterey's four shots and one on target, according to the team.

Switchbacks also recorded the following;

  • 18 crosses
  • five corner kicks
  • completed 13 tackles (nine successful)
  • seven interceptions

The first goal was in the 18th minute, when the Switchbacks were awarded a free kick, and Adrien Perez sent it into the top right corner of the net.

Switchbacks scored a second goal right before halftime, doubling their score, starting the break with a two-point lead.

Monterey scored their only goal in the second half, which was quickly followed by the Switchbacks securing the win with a goal in the 70th minute and the final goal in the 73rd minute.

Next Saturday, the Switchbacks will be heading to Arizona to play Phoenix Rising FC.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Report a typo

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER PATRICK BURNER || DEFENDER TALEN NAPLES || DEFENDER JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD YOSUKE HANYA || FORWARD KHORI BENNETT || FORWARD SADAM MASEREKA || FORWARD ADREIN PEREZ || FORWARD KYLE VASSELL || FORWARD JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER SPEEDY WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER DANE VALENTI ||MIDFIELDER BRENNAN CREEK ||MIDFIELDER FRANK DAROMA ||MIDFIELDER SAM WILLIAMS ||MIDFIELDER COLIN SHUTLER|| GOALKEEPER CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER