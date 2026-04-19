Switchbacks dominate Monterey Bay FC on Saturday; secure three points

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks dominated Monterey Bay FC, securing the win, 4-1.

The team registered 18 shots total, with nine on target, compared to Monterey's four shots and one on target, according to the team.

Switchbacks also recorded the following;



18 crosses

five corner kicks

completed 13 tackles (nine successful)

seven interceptions

The first goal was in the 18th minute, when the Switchbacks were awarded a free kick, and Adrien Perez sent it into the top right corner of the net.

Switchbacks scored a second goal right before halftime, doubling their score, starting the break with a two-point lead.

Monterey scored their only goal in the second half, which was quickly followed by the Switchbacks securing the win with a goal in the 70th minute and the final goal in the 73rd minute.

Next Saturday, the Switchbacks will be heading to Arizona to play Phoenix Rising FC.

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