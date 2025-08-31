Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Switchbacks bring back the heat with a win against FC Tulsa at Weidner Field on Saturday

That win puts the Switchbacks at 27 points and keeps them in contention for the playoffs. They have 9 games remaining in the regular season, starting with Monterey Bay at home next week.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are back in the running for the playoffs after securing a win against FC Tulsa on Saturday night.

It was a tense matchup between the two teams, with neither team scoring in the first half.

In the second half, Switchbacks' Quenzi Huerman was able to break through after Jonas Fjeldberg was able to make a quick cross to Huerman, giving Tulsa's goalkeeper no time to respond and scoring the first point of the game.

Tulsa was awarded a corner kick in the 101st minute, but was unable to score.

Switchbacks forward Levonte Johnson was able to break away, allowing Cole Mrowka to score a swift goal.

It was Mrowka's first USL Championship goal, according to the Switchbacks.

Tulsa was unable to keep up, and the Switchbacks swept the game 2-0.

Next Saturday, the Switchbacks will be going head-to-head with Monterey Bay FC Union at Weidner Field.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

1. CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER 2. KOA SANTOS || DEFENDER 3. AKEEM WARD || DEFENDER 5. MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER 6. MATT REAL || DEFENDER 7. JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD 9. LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD 10. ZACH ZANDI || MIDFIELDER 11. QUENZI HUERMAN || FORWARD 13. STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER 14. DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER 18. AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER 20. YOSUKE HANYA || MIDFIELDER 21. ANTHONY FONTANA || MIDFIELDER 22. MARCO MICALLETO || MIDFIELDER 23. GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER 24. ABRAHAM ROMERO || GOALKEEPER 27. JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD 33. ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER 77. JUSTIN DHILLON || FORWARD