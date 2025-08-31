Switchbacks bring back the heat with a win against FC Tulsa at Weidner Field on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are back in the running for the playoffs after securing a win against FC Tulsa on Saturday night.

It was a tense matchup between the two teams, with neither team scoring in the first half.

In the second half, Switchbacks' Quenzi Huerman was able to break through after Jonas Fjeldberg was able to make a quick cross to Huerman, giving Tulsa's goalkeeper no time to respond and scoring the first point of the game.

Tulsa was awarded a corner kick in the 101st minute, but was unable to score.

Switchbacks forward Levonte Johnson was able to break away, allowing Cole Mrowka to score a swift goal.

It was Mrowka's first USL Championship goal, according to the Switchbacks.

Tulsa was unable to keep up, and the Switchbacks swept the game 2-0.

Next Saturday, the Switchbacks will be going head-to-head with Monterey Bay FC Union at Weidner Field.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

