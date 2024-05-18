Special Olympics Colorado hosts first ever athletic signing day Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Special Olympics Colorado hosted its first ever athletic signing day at Pine Creek High School Friday.

Pine Creek seniors Jaemene Morales, Chad Compton, Joey Graham and Joseph Tobiasz signed their letters of intent to play for the Rocky Mountain Ninjas, which is a community unified sports program.

Tobiasz also signed to play with the Switchbacks National Unified Team for the 2024-2025 season.

WATCH: Switchbacks Unified Team kicks off 2024 season with Media Day

News5 spoke with Kyle Kemper, the Southeast Regional Manager of Special Olympics Colorado, who says this is the beginning of greater opportunities for athletics across the state.

"With this signing day, getting them connected with a coach on the community side is taking that step, just giving them that leap and bound to that next team and hitting the ground running," said Kemper.

Congratulations to all four of these athletes from Pine Creek High School!

