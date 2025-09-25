Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado Springs Switchbacks lose at home to New Mexico United

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks had a hard matchup on Wednesday, as they played against New Mexico United for the third time this season.

Playing against New Mexico has proven to be a struggle for our team, as they now have two losses and a draw against our southern neighbors.

That's not to say that the team didn't put up a good fight.

Within the first three minutes, the Switchbacks scored the first goal of the game when Marco Micaletto lined up a perfect shot for Yosuke Hanya to send the ball into the middle of the net.

In the 59th minute, the Switchbacks were awarded a penalty shot that was denied by one of New Mexico's keepers.

Five minutes later, New Mexico scored its first goal, leveling the score 1-1. Around 20 minutes later, they scored again, finishing the game 1-2.

The Switchbacks are still sitting eighth in the USL Western Conference, leaving them in the running for the playoffs.

On Saturday, the Switchbacks are back home at Weidner Field to take on Hartford Athletic for the first time this season.

At the time of publishing, Hartford sits fifth in the USL Eastern Conference.

Kickoff for the game is at 6:00 p.m.

You can stream all non-nationally televised Switchbacks matches on any of KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

