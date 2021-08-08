Switchbacks win at Weidner Field; Barry makes record-breaking goal

HADJI BARRY'S RECORD-BREAKING GOAL WAS JUST A GLIMPSE OF THE DOMINATING OFFENSE — Hadji Barry's record-breaking goal was just a glimpse of the dominating offense the Switchbacks brought in their match against Hartford Athletic Saturday night. After Philip Mayaka was tripped in the box, Barry was able to claim his 15th goal of the season, setting a new record for goals in a single season by a Switchbacks player.

Hartford was able to get on the board by the end of the first half but trailed 2-1 at halftime. The Switchbacks added to their lead in the second half, Andre Lewis recording his first goal of the season.

Hartford got a goal back in the 58th minute but it wouldn't be enough to close the gap as the Switchbacks win 4-2.