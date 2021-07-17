Switchbacks rebuilding year includes big playoff goals

COLORADO SPRINGS — Switchback FC has a lot to celebrate with new players, a brand new field, and new goals at this point in the season.

"I think people see and realize that wow, this is a playoff team right here, and a lot of teams change up their system when they play us because they realize how dangerous we actually are," said team captain Jimmy Ockford.

After a rough start to the season, it was a quick turnaround for the Switchbacks as their chemistry transferred from the locker room onto the field.

"That's standard for sure, especially when 95 percent of the guys are new. So, I think the more and more we play with each other, the better we're going to be."

As the team focuses on the task at hand, the club is looking to the future, recently re-signing their lead scorer Hadji Barry and adding more depth to the roster.

"Our ownership deserves a lot of credit. They're ready to move the club forward in a big way. That was the statement to the rest of the staff, the players, and me. When they're performing at a high level, they will be rewarded at the high level," said head coach Brendan Burke.

Coach Burke says now is the time to create some distance between other teams to ensure a spot in the postseason. The team's biggest challenge comes Saturday against San Antonio FC, which will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

"I think a lot of players deserve the National spotlight. I think as a group we've done well so far. I think we keep getting better and better. It's huge for the city and the club to be in that spotlight," said Ockford.

