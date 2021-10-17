Switchbacks FC win 1-0 over Rio Grande Valley FC

COLORADO SPRINGS — In their final regular-season home game at Weidner Field, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC won 1-0 over Rio Grande Valley FC. The match was nothing short of a thriller as Switchbacks Thomas Amang struck in stoppage-time for the game-winner.

Fans witnessed Hadji Barry barely missing his record-breaking goal when Rio Grande Valley's goalkeeper Tyler Deric left his post in the second half, but the ball went just wide left.

Both teams had a few opportunities but Amang's would be the only goal that would stick.

The Switchbacks finish on the road for the final two games, first Utah to face the Real Monarchs SLC on October 22nd. Then they travel to Texas to face San Antonio FC on October 30th.