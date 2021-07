COLORADO SPRINGS — After a few weather delays, Switchbacks FC and Louisville City FC, two teams who lead the USL Championship in attacks, took the field Friday night. This match at Weidner Field marked the first-ever match between the two clubs.

Switchbacks Michee Ngalina’s goal toward the match's final minutes would help avoid a loss and end the game in a 1-1 draw. Louisville’s Antoine Hoppenot put up the first goal 13 minutes prior.

The tie snapped a two-game losing streak by the Switchbacks.