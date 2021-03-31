Switchbacks FC unveil 2021 USL schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced their full schedule for the 2021 season.

The Switchbacks will play 32 games over 26 weeks, starting on May 1 in San Antonio and ending back in San Antonio on October 30.

The Switchbacks have been placed in the Mountain Division of the Western Conference along with Real Monarchs SLC, El Paso Locomotive FC, New Mexico United, San Antonio FC, Austin Bold FC, and Rio Grande Valley FC. The Switchbacks will play each team in the Mountain Division four times – twice home, twice away. The remaining eight games will be played against regional or cross-conference opponents.

The Grand Home Opener at Weidner Field is set for May 21 as the Switchbacks take on New Mexico United in the first USL Championship game in Downtown, Colorado Springs.

For the full Switchback FC schedule, please click here.

The Switchbacks also announced this week 5 players they got on loan from the Colorado Rapids.

The club announced they have signed Philip Mayaka, Sebastian Anderson, Abraham Rodriguez, Matt Hundley, and Michael Edwards to contracts.

Per the Right of Recall incorporated in the loan agreement, the Rapids retain the right to recall the players at any point during the MLS regular season, subject to MLS roster compliance guidelines.

"We are delighted to be adding so much quality to our team all at once with this announcement," said Switchbacks Head Coach, Brendan Burke. "We are in a good place with our pre season preparations so far and these five players will certainly help to improve the training environment. Our staff is really looking forward to working with Sebastian, Michael, Matt, Philip, and Abe."