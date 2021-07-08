Switchbacks FC Sign Hadji Barry to Two-Year Contract Extension

COLORADO SPRINGS — The offensive force that leads the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in goals is here to stay for two additional years. Wednesday, the club announced Hadji Barry signed a two-year contract extension that will reach the 2023 season.

Barry has been having an unbelievable season, recording 11 goals and 3 assists in 10 appearances in the USL Championship. Barry is also leading the Golden Boot race to be named the league's top scorer at the end of the season after the season.

In the club's press release, the forward stated, "It means a lot. The past few years, I've been bouncing around a couple of teams, and I feel like I'm in the part of my career where I want to be stable somewhere and look forward to building a legacy where at the end of my career, I can look back and see I did something for a club. I want to thank Coach Burke, Brian, and the Switchbacks for believing in me and giving me and giving me this extension. I'm looking forward to the next couple of years in Colorado Springs."

