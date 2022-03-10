Switchbacks FC set high expectations ahead of Saturday's season opener

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC season is officially here.

The Switchbacks FC, who boast one of the hardest schedules in the USL in 2022, are coming off one of the most successful seasons in club history.

General Manager & Head Coach Brendan Burke has complete retooled the roster this offseason, bringing it a lot more experiences with a smaller squad. The goal was to get more quality players that would add depth so each postion could be two-deep.

"We have done a lot to the roster to put us in a position to chase trophies now," explained Burke. "Last year was a building block towards that and this year we have much bigger ambitions."

"We have a bunch of older guys," added star forward Hadji Barry, who added he wants the Switchbacks to be the final team standing at the end of the season. "We have a lot of experience that have been around the league. They know what it takes to win and adding that to our core group from last year is big. We are hungry. We want to go for it all this year."

The Switchbacks FC home opener is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. at Weinder Field in Colorado Springs against Orange County FC, the team that eliminated them last year in the USL playoffs.

