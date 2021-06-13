Switchbacks FC play to 1-1 draw against undefeated El Paso Locomotive FC

EL PASO — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw on the road to El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night.

Locomotive FC got on the board from a corner kick in the 12th minute when the cross found the foot of Macauley King who volleyed the opener from six yards out.

With less than 20 minutes remaining in the game, Michee Ngalina had a driving run into the penalty area before he was knocked down by a defender. Hadji Barry stepped up and blasted the penalty kick into the top-right corner of the net for his fifth goal of the season.

In triple digit heat, the Switchbacks earned a point on the road to the last unbeaten team in the Western Conference while also ending their four game shutout streak in the process.

The Switchbacks are back at Weidner Field on Wednesday, June 16, against Tacoma Defiance