Switchbacks FC play El Paso Locomotive FC to scoreless draw

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC played out an entertaining scoreless draw with El Paso Locomotive at Weidner Field on Wednesday night.

The top two teams in the Mountain Division entering the night traded chances in the first half, starting with a cross from a Sebastian Anderson free kick that Matt Mahoney headed just wide of the left post.

The Switchbacks are on the road next to take on Rio Grande Valley FC on September 18th with kickoff set for 6pm MT at H-E-B Park. On September 25th, the Switchbacks return to Weidner Field to take on Austin Bold FC for Mustache Night