Watch
Sports

Actions

Switchbacks FC play El Paso Locomotive FC to scoreless draw

items.[0].image.alt
Isaiah J. Downing/Isaiah J. Downing
Sep 15, 2021; Colorado Springs, CO, USA; Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC forward Deshane Beckford (31) controls the ball ahead of El Paso Locomotive FC defender Mechack Jerome (4) in the first half at Weidner Field. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing/Switchbacks FC
Switchbacks FC play El Paso Locomotive FC to scoreless draw
Posted at 1:54 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 15:54:33-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC played out an entertaining scoreless draw with El Paso Locomotive at Weidner Field on Wednesday night.

The top two teams in the Mountain Division entering the night traded chances in the first half, starting with a cross from a Sebastian Anderson free kick that Matt Mahoney headed just wide of the left post.

The Switchbacks are on the road next to take on Rio Grande Valley FC on September 18th with kickoff set for 6pm MT at H-E-B Park. On September 25th, the Switchbacks return to Weidner Field to take on Austin Bold FC for Mustache Night

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More
KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards