Switchbacks FC pick up win over Austin Bold FC in return to Weidner Field

COLORADO SPRINGS —The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC continued their goal scoring form by defeating Austin Bold FC 4-1 on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,023 at Weidner Field. The Switchbacks nearly got on the board early as a shot from distance by Andre Lewis forced Elliott Panicco into making a high save for a corner kick. However, Bold FC got on the board first when Xavier Baez hit a well-struck shot that Abraham Rodriguez could got a hand to, but the shot hit the left post and still went in. Just seven minutes later, the Switchbacks had the opportunity to equalize as Lewis' shot struck the arm of the defender inside the penalty box. Hadji Barry stepped up to convert the penalty for his 20th goal in his 20th game of the season. Lewis played a corner kick into the box in the 38th minute that fell to the foot of Triston Hodge who smashed home his first goal for the Switchbacks to give the hosts the lead. Just two minutes later, the Switchbacks scored another goal as Lewis found Thomas Amang on the right side of the penalty area and Amang blasted a low shot inside the near post for his second goal of the season. Barry had a chance to get his second of the night ten minutes after halftime as he dribbled around Panicco but his shot was saved off the goal-line by a defender. The Switchbacks kept pushing to extend their lead when a shot from Sebastian Anderson was parried to the foot of Jose Torres who, with his first touch of the game, put his shot just wide of the left post. The Switchbacks defense came up big when it mattered, starting with Rodriguez made a save from point-blank range to deny a second goal for Bold FC. Moments later, Bold FC had a free kick get directed to the inside of the left post before Jimmy Ockford cleared the ball off the goal-line. The Switchbacks extended their lead in halftime as Torres won the ball at midfield before driving at the defense and playing a pass to Michee Ngalina on the right side of the penalty area. Ngalina sent a high chipped shot over the head of Panicco and into the back of the net for his eighth goal of the season. Friday night's 4-1 win for the Switchbacks added to the clubs tally as the highest scoring team in the USL Championship and did so in front of a sold-out crowd to give the Switchbacks a little bit of breathing space in second place of the Mountain Division. The Switchbacks are back on the road for their next game in a pivotal Mountain Division matchup vs New Mexico United on September 4th at 7:30pm MT.