Switchbacks FC pick up first win inside brand new Weidner Field

Jake Gadon/KOAA
Switchbacks FC head coach Bredan Burke celebrates after Colorado Springs take the lead in their win over Tacoma Defiance on Wednesday night
Posted at 12:28 AM, Jun 17, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — History was made in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

The Switchbacks FC recorded their first ever win in downtown Colorado Springs history in a 4-2 win over the Tacoma Defiance.

The comeback win was powered by Michee Ngalina's two goals and an assist, and Hadji Barry's goal and three assists.

The Switchbacks FC are on the road on Tuesday as the club takes on Austin Bold FC at 7:00pm MT on June 22.

The Switchbacks are back at Weidner Field on Friday, June 25, against New Mexico United

