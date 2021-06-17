Switchbacks FC pick up first win inside brand new Weidner Field

COLORADO SPRINGS — History was made in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

The Switchbacks FC recorded their first ever win in downtown Colorado Springs history in a 4-2 win over the Tacoma Defiance.

The comeback win was powered by Michee Ngalina's two goals and an assist, and Hadji Barry's goal and three assists.

The Switchbacks FC are on the road on Tuesday as the club takes on Austin Bold FC at 7:00pm MT on June 22.

The Switchbacks are back at Weidner Field on Friday, June 25, against New Mexico United