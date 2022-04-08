Switchbacks FC off to best start in franchise history

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Switchbacks FC are still making history in downtown Colorado Springs.

After opening their brand new stadium last season in Weidner Field, the Switchbacks aren't done making history as they have started the 2022 season in historic fashion.

The Switchbacks FC are 4-0 on the season, the best start in franchise history.

"The hot start does put a target on our back, but we embrace that now because we know how good we can be," said Switchbacks FC head coach & general manager Brendon Burke. "We can go to places like Birmingham and Miami and we can beat Orange County FC, the title holders, here on our home turf. So it's not like we teed off on lesser teams. We've played some of the better teams already and won."

Forward Michee Ngalina leads the team in goals scored with 3 goals in 4 games, which tied for second in the USL.

"We have the quality on the field," added defender Jimmy Ockford. "I think everyone has the same goal in mind, which is winning a championship and we're off to a great start. All we can think about is one game at a time right now."

Colorado Springs is back on the road this weekend in the Sin City taking on the Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday at 3 P.M.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.