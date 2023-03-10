Switchbacks FC host Special Olympics Soccer Clinic

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC hosted a Special Olympics Soccer Skills Clinic at Weidner Field on Wednesday night.

It was a wonderful turnout as 140 Special Olympic athletes ages 6 and up participated in the inaugural event. Every athlete signed a one-day contract to become an official member of the USL team. They also took photos with mascot "Ziggy the Mountain Goat" and learned skills from the Switchbacks players and coaching staff.

The event was created by Jon Taylor who is the Business Development Manager for the Switchbacks FC. Taylor said when he brought the idea to the coaching staff, they were eager to help make it happen.

"Our team is really community driven," Taylor said.

The Switchbacks Unified Team Coordinator, Yariv Bennaim shared why offering events like this is so important.

"Because you want to give everybody a chance, and focus on the abilities and not the disabilities," Bennaim said.

There was no cost to attend the clinic and every athlete received a free ticket to the Switchbacks home opener on Saturday, March 18th.