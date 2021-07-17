Switchbacks FC Hadji Barry Voted Player of the Month

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC forward Hadji Barry continues to be honored and recognized for his tremendous season. Barry has been voted the Player of the Month for June this time around, as announced by the club and the USL Championship.

So far, the forward has recorded a goal in all five of the Switchbacks games, making it seven goals for the month. Barry still leads the top spot for the Golden Boot.

As of Friday, Barry has accumulated 12 goals in his first 11 games of the 2021 season, and last week he scored his 50th regular-season goal in the Championship for his career. The lead scorer for the club recently resigned a two-year extension keeping him in Colorado Springs.