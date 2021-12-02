COLORADO SPRINGS — Another piece of hardware was added to Hadji Barry's trophy case this week.

The Colorado Springs forward was named the Switchbacks FC forward Barry named USL Championship's MVP on Wednesday.

The Guinea native has had an incredible season with the Switchbacks, which included winning the Golden Boot Award, being named to the USL Championship's All League First Team, and tying the

USL Championship record for most goals in a single season at 25 goals.

"It really has been a great year playing for the Switchbacks and going to work every day with my teammates and coaching staff" said Barry when asked about the MVP announcement, "and I just want to thank [Coach] Brendan Burke a lot because he really has put a lot of faith and belief in me from the first day I arrived here and that really brought a different level of confidence in me with going into games and helping me perform at a high level. And a big thank you also to my teammates who go to battle every night with me and put me in great position to really succeed. I just want to take this time to really thank them all for all their contribution into the successful year that I’ve had.

"Hadji has very much become the face of the franchise for us which is so cool to see,' added Switchbacks FC head coach Brendan Burke. "Our style of play is exciting, the fans bring great energy to the stadium and Hadji, because of his diverse skill set as an attacking player, is very well suited to carry out our style of play. I have no doubt that Hadji will enter the all time top five in scoring and hopefully the top three"

The Switchbacks FC have signed Hadji Barry through the 2023 season