Switchbacks FC falls to El Paso Locomotive FC, 1-0

The Switchbacks FC suffered their third straight loss against El Paso Locomotive, 1-0 on Saturday night.

Both teams started strong, with over eight shots occurring in just the first 17 minutes of play. Unfortunately for the Switchbacks, the first and only goal of the night would be scored by El Paso in the 18th minute, on a diving header by Josue Gomez.

Hadji Barry had a chance to score in the 32nd minute, but ELP goalie Newton would make a big save to keep the score 1-0 going into the second half and the score would stay that way.

The Switchbacks will be back at Weidner Field this Friday, July 15th as they take on LA Galaxy II at 7:00 PM.