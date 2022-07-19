Switchbacks FC fall on the road to Loyal with depleted roster

SAN DIEGO — In a rare Monday night game, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fell on the road to San Diego Loyal, 3-0.

Former Colorado Spring star, Thomas Amang, who was trade to San Diego prior to the season, scored the first goal of the game.

The Switchbacks entered the match with a depleted roster due to injuries and illnesses, which included two players from Real Colorado, the Switchbacks academy affiliate.

With only one player on the sub list, the team needed to play tight and clean, but frustration got the best of them and resulted in two double yellow cards for Aaron Wheeler and Stevie Echevarria.

Duncan Jarvie and Kyler Tate, seventeen and eighteen years old respectfully, made their debuts this evening, joining the team from Real Colorado for the first time this season.

The Switchbacks return home on Friday to take on Charleston Battery at Weinder Field, their 3rd game in seven days,

