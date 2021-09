COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC come up short on the road against New Mexico United 3-2.

New Mexico would strike first, and Switchbacks respond in the 23rd minute of the game courtesy of Michee Ngalina , with some help from Rashid Tetteh who headed into his own net.

Josh Suggs comes in clutch and snatched the lead back with his goal before the end of the half for New Mexico.

Switchbacks were able to record another goal but not enough to stay in front of this match.