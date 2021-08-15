Switchbacks FC earn road win over Rio Grande Valley FC to vault into second place of Group B

EDINBURG — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned three important points on the road against Rio Grande Valley Toros with a final score of 2-5 for their second of three road trip games.

The win gives Colorado Springs 28 points to move up to second place in Group B.

The Switchbacks drew a penalty in the 17th minute after Hadji Barry went down in the box. The kick was taken up by Deshane Beckford, whose low right side shot was ultimately saved by the Toros goalie, Colin Miller.

Barry provided the Swithcbacks with their first goal of the night, and his 17th goal of the season, with eight to go in the first half to tie the game up. Off a cross shot from Amang, Barry was able to bury the ball deep into the right side of the net.

The Switchbacks started picking up steam in the 55th minute after a big chance by Barry hit the top of the cross bar before going out of bounds. Thomas Amang capitalized on that momentum and two minutes later snagged his first franchise goal off a deep pass from Beckford down the left side of the field.

Michee Ngalina put the Switchbacks in the lead with their third goal of the evening, on a free kick that winged around the penalty wall and into the left side of the net in the 69th minute, and with seventeen minutes to go Barry punched in his 18th goal of the season after taking advantage of a Toros collision.

The fifth and final goal of the night occurred in the 89th minute, as Darren Yapi winged the ball into the net from the left side of the penalty area off a counterattack.

The Switchbacks are on the road one more time against Charlotte Independence on August 21.