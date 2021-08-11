Switchbacks FC earn draw on the road against Memphis 901 FC

MEMPHIS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned a draw on the road to Memphis 901 FC 1-1 to begin a three game road trip.

Hadji Barry starts the Switchbacks three game road trip with the first goal of the night. Barry capitalized off a penalty drawn by Lewis in the 35th minute after being tripped in the box. Burying the ball in the bottom left corner of the net, the goal marks Barry's 16th goal this season with the Switchbacks.

The Switchbacks kept the lead through halftime but a free kick on the box drew a second yellow card on Jimmy Ockford in the 83rd minute, forcing the team to play down a man for the remainder of the match. Memphis took advantage and gained an equalizer goal with six minutes left on the clock from the penalty spot.

The Switchbacks are on the road for their next two matches: Rio Grande Valley FC on August 14, and Charlotte Independence on August 21.