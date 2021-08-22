Switchbacks FC come back to end in a draw against Charlotte Independence

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took on Charlotte Independence Saturday on the road, where they made a second-half comeback to avoid a loss and end in a tie 3-3.

Charlotte was able to strike first as Sylvain Marveaux scored from close range.

The Switchbacks Hadji Barry responded quickly, marking his 19th goal on the season. Colorado Springs followed up nearly four minutes later, with a second goal with the help of Andre Lewis.

Charlotte was able to even things up ten minutes into the second half and eventually retook the lead.

In the 84th minute, Ngalina dribbled by multiple defenders to make a powerful shot and save his team.

The Switchbacks are back at Weidner Field on August 28 to face Austin Bold FC.