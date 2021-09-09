Switchbacks FC Barry earns second USL Player of the Month honors

COLORADO SPRINGS — He has done it again.

The leading goal scorer in the USL Championship, Switchbacks FC forward Hadji Barry, was named the Player of the Month for August on Thursday.

This is the second time Barry has earned the awarding, winning Player of the Month honors in the month of June. Barry became the first Switchbacks player to ever earn the USL Championship's award.

In six games in the month of August, Barry scored six goals and recorded an assist to continue his incredible season.

"This definitely has to be one of my best seasons of my whole career playing football. I'm so thankful to be a part of the Switchbacks," Barry told the USL Championship. "The coaching staff all really believe in me and that motivates me going onto the field to do what I do best and try to help the team succeed."

The Guinean forward is currently on 21 goals in his pursuit of the Golden Boot and the Championship's single-season scoring record of 25 goals, set by Louisville City FC forward Cameron Lancaster during the 2018 season. With 10 games to go in the regular season, Barry is just five goals short of setting the new record while helping the Switchbacks earn a playoff berth in the Mountain Division.

The Switchbacks are back at Weidner Field on Saturday, September 11 to face Rio Grande Valley FC.