Switchbacks' Burke named USL Championship Coach of the Month

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, the USL Championship named Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC head coach Brendon Burke Coach of the Month for March in the 2022 campaign.

"Brendan [Burke] and staff are some of the hardest working, action oriented people in the game," said Switchbacks FC President Nick Ragain upon hearing the results of the vote. "This recognition is well deserved."

"I would start by saying that with so many good coaches in this league it is a big honor for our entire technical staff and our players," said Head Coach and General Brendan Burke. "This is very much a recognition of team performance and the credit for it can be spread up and down our staff and locker room."

Burke joined the Switchbacks in 2021 and this season has led them to a 5-0 start. Colorado Springs is the only undefeated team in the league.

The Switchbacks are back in action on Saturday at Weinder Field, taking on Memphis 901 FC.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.