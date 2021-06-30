Switchbacks' Barry named USL Championship Player of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. — On Tuesday, the USL Championship announced that the Switchbacks FC forward Hadji Barry was vote the USL Championship Player of the Week.

Barry became the first player to reach double-digit goals this season during Week 10, opening with a two-goal performance on Tuesday night as the Switchbacks claimed a 3-2 victory against Austin Bold FC.

The Guinean forward then added another pair of goals in Colorado Springs’ 3-1 victory against New Mexico United on Friday night at Weidner Field, a result that moved the side into third place in the Championship’s Mountain Division and gave Barry goals in seven consecutive contests, one shy of his own league record for consecutive games with a goal set in 2018 when he played for Sporting Kansas City II.

Barry earned 67 percent of the ballot to claim the honor.

Sebastian Anderson also earned a spot on the Team of the Week after two impressive performances for the Switchbacks, recording an assist and winning 8 of 10 tackles to help the Switchbacks record consecutive victories.

Michee Ngalina made the Team of the Week Bench after helping the Switchbacks to two victories with four key passes and two assists last week. Ngalina is now tied to be the Championship's leader in assists with five during the 2021 campaign so far.

The Switchbacks FC are back in action on Thursday at home against Orange County FC.