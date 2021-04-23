Switchback FC reveal new away uniforms in lead up to 2021 season

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC revealed their brand new away jersey for 2021, featuring the updated logo and new club colors.

Centura Health is once again the primary jersey sponsor for the Switchbacks as the jersey has five strips on it, honor the five military installations.

The Switchbacks will debut the new all white kit at the Friendly against Orange County SC on April 24 in the first game at Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs.

And speaking of the season, the Switchbacks also set expectations for the 2021 season on Monday.

"This team is going to be good and I guarantee you, 100%, this team is going to try to make it to the playoffs," said midfielder Jose Torres.

Torres, along with teammates Zach Zandi, Rony Argueta & head coach Brendan Burke, answered questions from the media about how this year's team is coming together.

"This being my six year here and seeing these drastic positive changes for the club, for the fans, the town and the players & coaching staff, it's exciting." explained Argueta. "I can't describe it any other way.

As for turning the Switchback FC club around after a couple of disappointing seasons, Burke explained that their new style offense, which feature a fast, aggressive style of play, will hopefully lead to more goals & wins moving forward.

"I can only be measured by results," said Burke. "That is the pressure that the players and I embrace. Not live with, but embrace it."

"We all have the same mindset," added Zandi, who played for Burke in Philadelphia. "We want to come in here and change the culture, get back to the winning ways. We want to get back to the playoffs and, at the ultimate goal, bring a championship to Colorado Springs."

The Switchbacks will begin its seventh season in the USL Championship on Saturday, May 1 at San Antonio FC with the grand home opener at Weidner Field set for May 21 vs New Mexico United.