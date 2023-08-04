Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware delivers national anthem in honor of Demaryius Thomas

CANTON, Ohio — Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware took to the field Thursday night for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, but not as a player.

Ware delivered a beautiful rendition of the national anthem ahead of kickoff between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee DeMarcus Ware sings the National Anthem ahead of kickoff! pic.twitter.com/rP5XXNxXr1 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 4, 2023

In an interview after his performance, Ware said he wanted to sing the national anthem because of fellow Broncos great Demaryius Thomas, who died in December 2021 due to complications of a seizure disorder.

"Me and Demaryius, we would be on the sidelines singing the national anthem. He's not here right now and I knew he was going to be there with me, out there when I was singing," Ware said. "And so, it meant so much, not just singing the national anthem but that moment that I feel like I needed."

DeMarcus Ware sang the National Anthem for Demaryius Thomas. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2AeTVpCMKT — NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2023

Ware will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.