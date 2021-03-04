Strong second half gives Lewis-Palmer edge over Fountain-Fort Carson

MONUMENT — There was a major battle in Monument on Wednesday night between two of the top three high school boy's basketball teams in Southern Colorado.

The Lewis-Palmer Rangers looked to play spoiler, hosting the Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans, who were looking to claim the outright Pikes Peak Athletic Conference title.

After a back and forth first half, LP pulled away with a strong start to the second half, beating the Trojans, 71 to 59.

With the FFC loss, there is a now four-way tie of two-loss teams in the PPAC standings.

The Rangers will finish their season at home on Friday against Air Academy, while the Trojans travel to Pine Creek on Friday.

