Stevens, Roddy help No. 20 Colorado St hold off Air Force

Posted at 10:48 PM, Jan 04, 2022
FORT COLLINS — Isaiah Stevens scored 15 points as No. 20 Colorado State remained undefeated, holding off short-handed Air Force 67-59.

CSU shrugged off some rust following a nearly month-long layoff due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Rams have captured 11 in a row to match CSU’s 1988-89 NCAA Tournament team for the second-longest winning streak in school history.

The top mark was 14 straight by the 2014-15 squad. David Roddy added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado State, which played for the first time since a 66-63 win over Mississippi State on Dec. 11.

A young Air Force team missing six players because of virus protocols, including the team’s leading scorer AJ Walker.

